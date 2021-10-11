3 Bedroom Home in Buchanan - $465,000

Imagine owning a peaceful retreat for all four seasons. The paved driveway leads to two acres of your very own. Sit on the rocking chair porch and overlook the gardens, gazebo, and small fish pond for absolute tranquility. The spacious kitchen has heated tile flooring and custom built cabinets with plenty of space for gatherings. Cathedral ceilings in kitchen and living room make it feel majestic. Smoke-free, pet-free home. This custom log home was built by the current owners and has a brand new metal roof. Two car garage in the basement PLUS a 30x30 garage with a car lift! This home is a must-see. No HOA, so it can be a vacation rental.12x16 storage building. State Maintained Road just minutes from I-81, convenient to Lexington and Roanoke and plenty of activities on the James River