Imagine owning a peaceful retreat for all four seasons. The paved driveway leads to two acres of your very own. Sit on the rocking chair porch and overlook the gardens, gazebo, and small fish pond for absolute tranquility. The spacious kitchen has heated tile flooring and custom built cabinets with plenty of space for gatherings. Cathedral ceilings in kitchen and living room make it feel majestic. Smoke-free, pet-free home. This custom log home was built by the current owners and has a brand new metal roof. Two car garage in the basement PLUS a 30x30 garage with a car lift! This home is a must-see. No HOA, so it can be a vacation rental.12x16 storage building. State Maintained Road just minutes from I-81, convenient to Lexington and Roanoke and plenty of activities on the James River
3 Bedroom Home in Buchanan - $465,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A group continues to advocate for Stadium Woods amid the immensely popular student tailgate known as Center Street.
Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente defends decision-making in loss to Notre Dame
Mary Huskey Palmer is charged with killing Arthur “Woody” Woodrow Palmer III.
Notre Dame kicks a 48-yarder in the final seconds to win 32-29 at Lane Stadium.
A driver sustained life-threatening injuries when a train collided with her car at a crossing in Troutville last week, according to Virginia S…
A Franklin County woman filed a lawsuit against Famous Anthony’s, alleging that she contracted hepatitis A from eating at one of the chain’s r…
He also will be suspended for the first half of next week’s game against Pittsburgh.
BLACKSBURG – Numbness.
Regularly commanding more than 80% of the vote in Franklin County elections for three decades, Overton was known for his larger-than-life presence and his compassion.
A Moneta woman was killed Friday morning in a crash in Franklin County.