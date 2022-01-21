The property features a gorgeous wood sided home and 4 tracts which total just over 131 acres. The home tract consists of 29.7 acres of open and wooded land with Green Creek running through it. 2 ponds for irrigation with a valve to gravity feed to the garden. Home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath on the upper level and the master is located on the main with a master bath. Extra living space is found in the finished basement with a family room, laundry area, bathroom and garage. The property has a well and private septic along with a spring box for additional water source. This home was well constructed and has 2 x 6 throughout. The 2 other tracts consist of 53.7 acres and 18.1 acres. The 18 acre tract is located across the road and is mostly wooded. Could buy & sell off other lots
3 Bedroom Home in Callaway - $749,000
