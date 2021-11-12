The property features a gorgeous wood sided home and 4 tracts which total just over 131 acres. The home tract consists of 29.7 acres of open and wooded land with Green Creek running through it. 2 ponds for irrigation with a valve to gravity feed to the garden. Home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath on the upper level and the master is located on the main with a master bath. Extra living space is found in the finished basement with a family room, laundry area, bathroom and garage. The property has a well and private septic along with a spring box for additional water source. This home was well constructed and has 2 x 6 throughout. The 2 other tracts consist of 53.7 acres and 18.1 acres. The 18 acre tract is located across the road and is mostly wooded. Could buy & sell off other lots
3 Bedroom Home in Callaway - $795,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Federal authorities say drug-addicted women were encouraged to live in the motels and work as prostitutes.
A Montgomery County Electoral Board member said Friday that human errors were made during the relaying of early votes.
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The 2021 Hokies have been through the stages. Hope, disappointment, determination, heartbreak, frustration.
Battered and bruised Virginia Tech football team falls to Boston College
How much did Nike charge Virginia Tech for the 1999 Vick throwback jerseys?
- Updated
US President Joe Biden reportedly shocked Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall by loudly farting during a reception at the UN Climate Change Conference.
- Updated
There were four injuries as a result of a collision between a Henry County school bus and a Dodge Ram pickup truck Monday afternoon.
The problem has always been to identity the time frame when an elderly's person judgment has been so effected by the aging process that firearm possession must be restricted.
Hidden Valley’s boys basketball team held its first official practice Monday.
A Virginia Tech-placed sensor in W.Va. enters record books — and some guesses about the winter ahead.