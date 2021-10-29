The property features a gorgeous wood sided home and 4 tracts which total just over 131 acres. The home tract consists of 29.7 acres of open and wooded land with Green Creek running through it. 2 ponds for irrigation with a valve to gravity feed to the garden. Home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath on the upper level and the master is located on the main with a master bath. Extra living space is found in the finished basement with a family room, laundry area, bathroom and garage. The property has a well and private septic along with a spring box for additional water source. This home was well constructed and has 2 x 6 throughout. 3 Other tracts consist of 53.7 acres, 18.1 acres and 30 acres. The 30 & 18 acre tracts are located across the road and are mostly wooded. Could buy & sell off other lots
3 Bedroom Home in Callaway - $869,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
BLACKSBURG — Call it a moment of not-so-stunned silence.
Some have improvised dwellings with rugs, furniture and potted plants.
Time running out? Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente not ‘going down that road’ after latest loss
The suspended Hokie football player is accused of killing Jerry Paul Smith.
Lilly Ann Caudill was an officer at the New River Valley Regional Jail.
A driver was killed late Sunday when their SUV veered off a road and struck a tree, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.
Virginia Tech’s season isn’t over, and neither is Justin Fuente’s tenure as coach in Blacksburg. It only feels that way.
- Updated
As Syracuse celebrated the game-winning touchdown pass with 19 seconds to go, fans chanted "Fire Fuente."
Virginia Tech LB Dax Hollifield addresses fan base’s growing frustration with the team.
Filed by residents of the Cahas Mountain community, the lawsuit sought damages for muddy runoff from a pipeline construction site.