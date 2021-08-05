 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Callaway - $89,950

Great price on this home near the intersection of Franklin, Roanoke, and Floyd Counties! About 2 miles from Bent Mountain Blue Ridge Parkway entrance. 2,244 finished square feet per Franklin County. Original structure is a single wide (780 sq. ft./permanent foundation). 1.464 sq. ft. added. Sold ''as is.'' Inspections welcome for buyer information. Work in progress! Needs repairs/upgrades. About 15 miles from 419/Cave Spring Corners. Lovely spot!

