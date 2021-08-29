 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Catawba - $570,000

  Updated
Stunning 12+ acres Nestled in Roanoke Co. consisting of a Beautiful one level living 3 bed/2 bath W/loft Ranch. Hardwood floors throughout, Cathedral Ceilings. Park like backyard w/2 gazebos with walking trails. Six Cross-Fenced Pastures plus Riding Arena. barn includes (can be divided into) 5 stalls w/electricity & water, Finished Tack Room and Hay Loft (Upstairs storage space). Second barn is a hay barn/equipment barn, redone to accommodate teaching groups. You can walk or ride from the house up to nearby fire road all the way to the Appalachian Trail. Must see to appreciate privacy and peaceful setting.

