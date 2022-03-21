 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Catawba - $768,000

  • Updated
Beautiful 122 acre farm with central location between Roanoke/Salem&Blacksburg!Farm has long frontage on Craigs Creek(over 1/4 mile)&joins National Forest in back.(long line with forest-2 miles of forest border!)EXTREMELY PRIVATE!Approx 30-40 acres in pasture-level for horses&remainder wooded.LRG hay Barn with equipment shed(Approx 60x60) with electric&water(separate well down at barn)LRG Detached cinder block garage.-approx 40x60.Approx 1700 sq ft Home features covered front porch&deck,cathedral ceiling,stone fireplace.Pegged oak floors.Amazing VIEWS!Entry level bedroom,unfinished basement.Many possibilities-cattle or horse farm,full or part-time(secluded retreat)hunting camp(the best turkey&deer hunting)!,air b n b etc!5 miles of riding trails!

