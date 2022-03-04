 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Catawba - $795,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Catawba - $795,000

Beautiful 122 acre farm with central location between Roanoke/Salem&Blacksburg!Farm has long frontage on Craigs Creek&joins National Forest in back.EXTREMELY PRIVATE!Approx 30-40 acres in pasture-level for horses&remainder wooded.LRG hay Barn with equipment shed(Approx 60x60) with electric&water(separate well down at barn)LRG Detached cinder block garage.-approx 40x60.Approx 1700 sq ft Home features covered front porch&deck,cathedral ceiling,stone fireplace.Wood peg floors.Amazing views all directions!Entry level bedroom,unfinished basement.Many possibilities-cattle or horse farm,full or part-time(secluded retreat)hunting camp,air b n b etc.Craig Creek frontage estimated.Such a special property!Not often does one this unique come available for sale!Being sold as-is.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police in Virginia were barred in 2020 from stopping cars for a range of violations. Now lawmakers look to undo those changes.

Police in Virginia were barred in 2020 from stopping cars for a range of violations. Now lawmakers look to undo those changes.

The Virginia General Assembly passed legislation in late 2020 that barred police from pulling drivers over on a host of vehicle equipment violations — and also blocked officers from searching vehicles based on an “odor of marijuana.” Reformers say the changes were a crucial step toward reducing “pretextual” policing, or stopping cars for minor reasons to search them or conduct unrelated ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert