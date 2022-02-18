3 Bedroom Home in Catawba - $895,000

Beautiful 122 acre farm with central location between Roanoke/Salem&Blacksburg!Farm has long frontage on Craigs Creek&joins National Forest in back.EXTREMELY PRIVATE!Approx 30-35 acres in pasture-level for horses&remainder wooded.LRG hay Barn with equipment shed(Approx 60x60) with electric&water(separate well down at barn)LRG Detached cinder block garage.(Approx 40x60)house has covered front porch&deck,cathedral ceiling,stone fireplace.Wood peg floors.Amazing views all directions!Many possibilities-cattle or horse farm,full or part-time(secluded retreat)hunting camp,air b n b etc..Being sold as-is.Craig Creek frontage estimated.Such a special property!Not often does one this unique come available for sale!