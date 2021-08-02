 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Daleville - $249,950

3 Bedroom Home in Daleville - $249,950

3 Bedroom Home in Daleville - $249,950

This home has recently been renovated from top to bottom. Updates include a new roof, new gutters and siding, updated plumbing, a remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, counters, lighting and appliances, two brand new bathrooms, hardwood floors, new plaster and paint, stamped concrete, a new blower motor in the furnace and updated lighting throughout. The renovations were extensive and the finished product is absolutely beautiful. Must see to appreciate.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert