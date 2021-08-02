3 Bedroom Home in Daleville - $249,950

This home has recently been renovated from top to bottom. Updates include a new roof, new gutters and siding, updated plumbing, a remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, counters, lighting and appliances, two brand new bathrooms, hardwood floors, new plaster and paint, stamped concrete, a new blower motor in the furnace and updated lighting throughout. The renovations were extensive and the finished product is absolutely beautiful. Must see to appreciate.