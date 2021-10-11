3 Bedroom Home in Daleville - $267,500

Updated home in the heart of Daleville! Move in ready with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Hardwood floors in the family room and renovated kitchen with counter tops, tile floor, replaced cabinets, stainless steel appliances. Fenced rear yard for added privacy. Recently replaced HVAC, windows, and water heater. Home also features a garage as an added bonus. Lumos Fiber Optic Internet.