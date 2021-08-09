One owner, beautifully built solid brick ranch with expansive mountain views on a cul-de-sac. Desirable Botetourt location convenient to new YMCA & Daleville Town Center; large, rolling lot which backs up to a lovely apple orchard/pasture; property includes two driveways with garage underneath & carport above. 3bed/3bath home that is just waiting for new owners' interior updates. Beautiful brick fireplace in oversized family room, screened in back deck on entry level' lower level complete with full walkout basement, large family room with an alternate source of heat. All appliances are in working order and pass ''as-is''. Home has has well inspection (2021) & septic cleaning, inspection & pumped July 2021. Roof replaced approximately 10 years ago. Home sells ''as-is'' & is priced according
3 Bedroom Home in Daleville - $284,950
