3 Bedroom Home in Daleville - $290,000

Open House Sunday 1-3Welcome Home to this well maintained 3 bed/2 bath tri-level located on a level lot in the quiet Daleville neighborhood of Tinkerview Gardens. You will love the beautiful hardwood floors, large primary bedroom with double closets, and the bonus room off of the dining room. There is also an enclosed porch previously used as a workshop and storage. Enjoy being within 3 minutes to the Daleville Town Center and 5 minutes to 81 and Rte 11. Roof was replaced in 2017, HVAC/Trane replaced in 2011.