3 Bedroom Home in Daleville - $299,950

Located in the heart of Daleville you will find this solid brick home on a fantastic cul-de-sac street. This home features 3BRs, 2 full baths, hardwoods in the main family room, wood burning fireplace, open eat-in kitchen, dining room, and spacious living room. The lower level boasts great storage or plenty of room for future expansion. The lower level also has the laundry and a 2-car garage. This home has an arch roof, replacement windows, tankless gas water heater, large driveway for plenty of parking and is only minutes from everything Daleville has to offer. Don't miss the chance to make this home your own! Seller to offer 1 yr. home warranty