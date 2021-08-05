3 Bedroom Home in Daleville - $314,950

Are you wanting mountain views & convenience? Open floor plan & quiet place to work from home? Then this modern, maintenance free end unit townhome is for YOU! Entry level features a large study w/french doors & full bath. Perfect for a home office or 4th bedroom. 2nd floor boasts a spacious kitchen w/island & morning area, granite countertops, upgraded appliances & hardwood floors throughout. The addtl windows are a bonus showcasing natural light. Off the kitchen is a 8x16 composite deck for relaxing & taking in the view. Upper level offers 3 bedrooms incl a master suite w/vaulted ceilings. Located in Botetourt neighborhood where restaurants, coffee shops, YMCA & live music are just a short walk away. With over 27k in upgrades, come see for yourself what this home has to offer!