 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Daleville - $409,900

3 Bedroom Home in Daleville - $409,900

Newly finished in 2021, this home is perfect for a family and entertaining. Upgraded appliances and beautiful finishes throughout. Large master suite on main level, and cathedral ceilings in the great room with a cozy gas log fireplace. Two large bedrooms on the basement level, with a one-car garage. All on half an acre in Botetourt County, convenient to everything that Daleville has to offer and not far from 81. This one is not going to last, come see today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

CASEY: English Gardens resident finds an apartment she can afford.

CASEY: English Gardens resident finds an apartment she can afford.

Nell Fleming was at her wits end when she called looking for an affordable apartment, after learning she'd have to move out of her current rental because it's being renovated by new owners. Within a week, she'd found a suitable place. Here are some more places that might be worth a glance.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert