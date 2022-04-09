3 Bedroom Home in Daleville - $409,900

Newly finished in 2021, this home is perfect for a family and entertaining. Upgraded appliances and beautiful finishes throughout. Large master suite on main level, and cathedral ceilings in the great room with a cozy gas log fireplace. Two large bedrooms on the basement level, with a one-car garage. All on half an acre in Botetourt County, convenient to everything that Daleville has to offer and not far from 81. This one is not going to last, come see today!