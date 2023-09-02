If you've been waiting for just the right home to come on the market you will not want to miss this gem! It's practically brand new and beautiful offering 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms and is located in the growing area of Daleville. Being only 2 years old it's still gleaming inside and you can simply move in and enjoy the easy open floor plan, a fantastic back deck, and so much more. Take a look before it's too late. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and should be verified. Keys and possession will be granted at recording.