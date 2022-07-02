 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, roanoke.com is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Hopkins-Lacy Branch Group

3 Bedroom Home in Daleville - $499,500

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Daleville - $499,500

This was to be the Builder's forever home-Upgrades, Unbelievable, Top of the Line everything! Main level has an open great room with vaulted ceilings w/50'' FP, Kit w/SS Appliances, Granite tops, farmhouse sink, DR, Laundry Rm, Master Suite, Half Bath and Lg 20x12' Covered porch w/beautiful views of the golf course and mtns. 2nd floor has 2 spacious BRs w/zoned heating/air, Jack & Jill Bath and Balcony overlooking the Great Rm. Walkout basement, 3 car garage (1 bay 2car), Lg workshop area, Storage & Patio. Sub basement for storage or craft rm, it is wired w/plenty of lighting & outlets. See list of all upgrades in supplement too many to list!! Must see to appreciate! backs up to the 4th tee box for viewing the golfers at ASHLEY PLANTATION

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

CASEY: Blacksburg woman receives $5,600 in mystery checks

CASEY: Blacksburg woman receives $5,600 in mystery checks

Companies in Maryland and Florida are purportedly trying to pay Genevieve Gwynne with three $1,800 checks drawn on banks in New York and Arkansas. Those banks are real, but the companies say the checks are phony. Gwynn doesn't understand why they would be sending her money at all. She suspects it's a scam.

Roanoke physician injured in plane crash

Roanoke physician injured in plane crash

James T. 'Tim' Callis' single-engine plane has just taken on fuel when it began circling back toward Ohio County Airport in a rural area of western Kentucky. An eyewitness was quoted as saying the plane then nosedived and crashed.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert