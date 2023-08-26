Absolutely beautiful new home in a very convenient location. Close to the Daleville Town Center, Kroger and many Restaurants. The construction is stone and vinyl, with a front porch for relaxing on, Deck, Open concept with a Great Room, Dining room and Kitchen, Stone Fireplace, Wonderful large Primary Bedroom with a walk-in closet and ensuite bath with shower. Hardwoods thru-out with the baths and laundry in tile, Barn door separating the other 2 BRs on the opposite side of the home. Corner level lot with concrete driveway and beautiful landscaping, This home is ready to be yours! Owner /Agent.