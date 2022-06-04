This was to be the Builder's forever home-Upgrades, Unbelievable, Top of the Line everything! Main level has an open great room with vaulted ceilings w/50'' FP, Kit w/SS Appliances, Granite tops, farmhouse sink, DR, Laundry Rm, Master Suite, Half Bath and Lg 20x12' Covered porch w/beautiful views of the golf course and mtns. 2nd floor has 2 spacious BRs w/zoned heating/air, Jack & Jill Bath and Balcony overlooking the Great Rm. Walkout basement, 3 car garage (1 bay 2car), Lg workshop area, Storage & Patio. Sub basement for storage or craft rm, it is wired w/plenty of lighting & outlets. See list of all upgrades in supplement too many to list!! Must see to appreciate!
3 Bedroom Home in Daleville - $519,900
-
- Updated
