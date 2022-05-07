3 Bedroom Home in Daleville - $519,950

Gorgeous 1.5 story home on the 18th hole at Ashley Plantation! One-level living at its finest with mountain views off the frontof the home and the golf course off the back. Entry level offers 3BR's, one of which could be excellent office space, open concept kitchen with beautiful counters and cabinets, spacious living area with gas log fireplace and french doors exiting to your covered back patio, breakfast space and tons of natural light. The spacious master has a large walk-in closet and huge en suite bath. Upper level offers tons of opportunity as a bonus room, additional bedroom, gym, office or just kept as storage space. Easy living in this move-in ready home, golf and pool just next door!