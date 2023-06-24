Beautiful new construction in Ashley Plantation. Large open rooms. Primary suite is a dream, double vanities, tile shower, oversized tub, primary closet is every ladies dream- It is as large as a room with built-ins. Laundry w/easy access, 2 & 1/2 bath, Tile floors, Hardwoods throughout the house except the laundry and baths having tile. Large kitchen w/lots of cabinets, large island w/sitting room for breakfast, Dining area and Great room-fireplace w/gas logs, Large front porch and back porch (w/pavers), Oversized 2-car garage (pull down attic storage over gar), concrete driveway, The landscaping on this house is absolutely beautiful ($26,000 spent on this) This house faces Island Green but driveway is off of Greenfield St-Buyer can pick lights, appliances (if picked before builder pick