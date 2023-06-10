Beautiful new construction in Ashley Plantation. Large open rooms. Primary suite is a dream, double vanities, tile shower, oversized tub, primary closet is every ladies dream- It is as large as a room with built-ins. Laundry with easy access, 2 & 1/2 bath, Tile floors, Hardwoods throughout the house except the laundry and baths having tile. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets, large island with sitting room for breakfast, Dining area and Great room-fireplace with gas logs, Large front porch and back porch (with pavers), Oversized 2-car garage, concrete driveway, The landscaping on this house is absolutely beautiful ($26,000 spent on this) This house faces Island Green but driveway is off of Greenfield St-Buyer can pick lights, appliances (if picked before builder picks)