Beautiful new construction in Ashley Plantation. Large open rooms. Primary suite is a dream, double vanities, tile shower, oversized tub, primary closet is every ladies dream- It is as large as a room with built-ins. Laundry with easy access, 2 & 1/2 bath, Tile floors, Hardwoods throughout the house except the laundry and baths having tile. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets, large island with sitting room for breakfast, Dining area and Great room-fireplace with gas logs, Large front porch and back porch (with pavers), Oversized 2-car garage, concrete driveway, The landscaping on this house is absolutely beautiful ($26,000 spent on this) This house faces Island Green but driveway is off of Greenfield St-Buyer can pick lights, appliances (if picked before builder picks)
3 Bedroom Home in Daleville - $669,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kris Hodges, 51, said he will continue to pursue festival and concert promotions. "It’s bittersweet, but change is the only constant we’re abs…
Chandler, a Franklin County native who is considered one of the top golfers from the Roanoke Valley, died Thursday morning at the age of 40.
An emotional Graham offered no comment Tuesday night and school board members said nothing about their decision.
It turned down a $500,000 sponsorship offer from Shelor Motor Mile that would have involved a renaming of the new Christiansburg Huckleberry Park.
The board also approved a football locker room renovation.