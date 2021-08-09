3 Bedroom Home in Elliston - $159,900

 Skip to main content
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath Brick Ranch with a partially finished basement, paved driveway, and carport. Formal Living room/dining room, eat-in kitchen, and a family room with brick fireplace. Sun-room off the family room that opens onto the deck. Mature trees on a flat 0.57 Acre lot with a storage building. Priced Under Tax Assessment! Heat Pump December 2013, Roof August 2012, & Updated 200 amp electric box and wiring. Ducted Wood Furnace, too. Conveniently located between Christiansburg/Blacksburg and Salem/Roanoke.

