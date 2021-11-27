Midway Estate located between Elliston and Salem. New Townhomes currently under construction. End unit, 3 bedroom 2.5 baths. LVP on main level, carpet on steps and bedrooms on upper level. Laundry on upper level. Roll vinyl in laundry and bathrooms. Espresso cabinets and Granite counter tops in kitchen and baths. Single attached garage.
3 Bedroom Home in Elliston - $247,500
