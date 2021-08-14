3 Bedroom Home in Elliston - $247,500

Beautiful Midway Estates subdivision is conveniently located in Elliston between Salem and Christiansburg and just a short way from Interstate 81. Enjoy the rural setting that is just minutes away from all amenities. This 2 story Craftsman Style townhome offers numerous upgrades throughout. The master suite features an extra large walk in closet. The main level is an open plan sure to delight. The kitchen features Shaker style cabinets, granite and upgraded appliances. The upper level has 2 additional bedrooms as well as the laundry room for convenience.. The home features a patio off of the dining room for your outside living enjoyment.