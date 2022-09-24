3 Bedroom Home in Elliston - $247,550

This unit is currently Rented. Midway Estate located between Elliston and Salem. 3 bedroom 2.5 baths. LVP on main level, carpet on steps and bedrooms on upper level. Laundry on upper level. Roll vinyl in laundry and bathrooms. White cabinets and Granite counter tops in kitchen and baths. Gas tankless water heater. Single attached garage. See Utility Provider list under documents. Allow 24 hrs notice to show.