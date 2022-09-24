3 Bedroom Home in Elliston - $247,750

Beautiful 3 bedroom townhome located conveniently between Salem and Christiansburg. 3 miles from I-81. Built in 2021 this home is practically brand new. Great room style open floor plan on the main level. This 2 story Craftsman style townhomes offers numerous upgrades throughout. The master suite features an extra large walk in closet. The cabinets are Shaker style. Granite and updated appliances as well as on demand hot water from the tankless unit. The upper level has 2 additional great size bedrooms as well as the laundry area for convenience. Currently under lease on a month to month basis. Also available to be sold with 267 Louise Lane, owned by same seller.