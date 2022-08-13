 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Elliston - $248,750

  • Updated
Midway Estate located between Elliston and Salem. New Townhomes currently under construction. 3 bedroom 2.5 baths. LVP on main level, carpet on steps and bedrooms on upper level. Laundry on upper level. Roll vinyl in laundry and bathrooms. White cabinets and Granite counter tops in kitchen and baths. Single attached garage. See Utility Provider list under Documents.

