3 Bedroom Home in Elliston - $249,900

Location, Location, Location. Between Christiansburg and Salem and just off interstate 81 on Route 460, this location is super convenient for any buyer. This new development has a mixture of single family homes and townhomes. The craftsman style that is in the development is sure to please. This town home features 3 bedrooms as well as 2 full baths plus a powder room. Enjoy outdoor living on the concrete patio. The main level has 9' ceilings. The kitchen has Green Forest Shaker style cabinets, stainless appliances as well as granite counters. If you like the feel of an ample sized great room this floor plan is perfect. Put your feet up and let the homeowners association take care of exterior repairs, mowing and lawn care, snow removal and mulching. Midway Estates offers something for everyone so don't let this beautiful townhome slip away.