 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Elliston - $249,900

3 Bedroom Home in Elliston - $249,900

3 Bedroom Home in Elliston - $249,900

Location, Location, Location. Between Christiansburg and Salem and just off interstate 81 on Route 460, this subdivision is super convenient for any buyer. This new development has a mixture of single family homes and townhomes. The craftsman style that in the development is sure to please. This townhome features 3 bedrooms as well as 2 full baths plus a powder room. Enjoy outdoor living on the concrete patio. The main level has 9' ceilings. The kitchen has Green Forest Shaker style cabinets, stainless appliances as well as granite counters. If you like the feel of an ample sized great room this floor plan is perfect. Put your feet up and let the homeowners association take care of exterior repairs, mowing and lawn care, snow removal and mulching. Midway Estates offers something for everyone so don't let this beautiful townhome slip away.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert