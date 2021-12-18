Location, Location, Location. Between Christiansburg and Salem and just off interstate 81 on Route 460, this subdivision is super convenient for any buyer. This new development has a mixture of single family homes and townhomes. The craftsman style that in the development is sure to please. This townhome features 3 bedrooms as well as 2 full baths plus a powder room. Enjoy outdoor living on the concrete patio. The main level has 9' ceilings. The kitchen has Green Forest Shaker style cabinets, stainless appliances as well as granite counters. If you like the feel of an ample sized great room this floor plan is perfect. Put your feet up and let the homeowners association take care of exterior repairs, mowing and lawn care, snow removal and mulching. Midway Estates offers something for everyone so don't let this beautiful townhome slip away.
3 Bedroom Home in Elliston - $251,750
Related to this story
Most Popular
Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry is bringing in Georgia State's offensive coordinator Brad Glenn in key role on his new staff
DALEVILLE – The call that brought him to tears came around 10 a.m.
There is no judging, no stigma and a desire to help people meet their basic needs.
Authorities closed off a section of Main Street Southwest, which has since reopened.
Authorities have charged a man with murder following a Saturday afternoon incident in Montgomery County.
The eight-part series is based on Roanoke author Beth Macy’s bestselling book.
The Water Protection Permit from the board was one of the last approvals needed for the natural gas pipeline.
Some folks thought the hoary riddles I plucked off the internet about Virginia Tech's Hokies and Maryland's Terps were amusing. But others warned that Virginia Tech football is nothing to joke about. So let's instead joke about the Wasabi Fenway Bowl, eh?
A look at all 19 of Virginia Tech's 2022 signees with individual bios
CASEY: Did Virginia's GOP congressmen get briefed on the Trump White House's election-canceling scheme?
In dogged efforts to prevent the inauguration of President Joe Biden, the Trump administration reportedly considered using the military to seize 2020 presidential ballots in a number of states. And reportedly, a number of congressional Republicans got advance briefings on the plan.