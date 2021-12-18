 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Elliston - $251,750

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Elliston - $251,750

Midway Estates is one Montgomery County's newest and most exclusive subdivisions. Conveniently located between Salem and Christiansburg and close to Interstate 81 make it convenient to everything. The 2 story Craftsman style townhome with the open concept floor plan is a must for any buyer. The home features numerous upgrades such as some granite counters, upgraded appliances, Shaker style cabinetry, and on demand tankless style hot water heater just to name a few. Relax on the covered front porch or extend your outdoor living on your private patio. The laundry is conveniently located on the upper level with the bedrooms for additional time saving convenience. Estimated completion of this townhome is January 2022 but stop by today for a viewing.

