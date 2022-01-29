Midway Estates is proud to offer this wonder new townhome. This home is exceptional quality offered at a wonderful price. Numerous upgrades through the home will make it one of the most popular plans available. Just a few of the many features include 9' ceilings on the main level, double hung windows throughout, architectural style shingles, Green Forest Shaker style cabinets, granite counters and vanity tops, natural gas on demand hot water heater, stainless appliances and carpet, vinyl and hardwood/LVP flooring. The open style floor plan will please everyone. The one car garage is definitely a plus. The homeowners association will handle all of the exterior maintenance, snow removal and lawn care so you can devote more time to family and hobbies. The location of the home is just minutes from Salem and Christiansburg and approximately 2 miles from Interstate 81. Don't let the opportunity to be a part of Montgomery County's newest subdivision pass you by!!
3 Bedroom Home in Elliston - $251,750
Related to this story
Most Popular
Across the Roanoke and New River Valleys, the weather remains quiet this week, but the January storm cycle takes another run at Virginia this …
Time is beginning to run out before the next batch of snow moves into Virginia. On Thursday afternoon, Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of…
For the second time, a federal appeals court has revoked a permit issued by the U.S. Forest Service.
Mark Coleman, 61, has suffered from frontotemporal dementia for nearly the past five years. The emotional and financial toll on his wife, Janet, and their two grown children has been beyond wrenching. Now, an old friend from Cave Spring Junior High is trying to help out.
Early idea is for about an inch or two in the Roanoke Valley by the time the storm moves away late Saturday morning, with maybe a little more in the New River Valley.
Southwest Virginia will receive about six hours of light snow in the undercard. The main event will be in the northeast.
"We have good news," a Truist bank official told Christian and Shannon Waszak. "We’re going to refund the money." He was talking about more than $55,000 that had been scammed from the Augusta County couple's account Jan. 3.
What Virginia Tech's 2022 scholarship numbers look like with national signing day coming up
A movie featuring locations at Smith Mountain Lake, Roanoke and Vinton will have its red carpet premiere at the Grandin Theatre on Feb. 10.
According to court documents, the defendant pointed and sprayed a chemical irritant at a line of police officers.