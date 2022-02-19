Midway Estates has a new townhome for sale! This home is exceptional quality and offered at a wonderful price. Numerous upgrades through the home will make it one of the most popular plans available. Just a few of the many features include 9' ceilings on the main level, double hung windows throughout, architectural style shingles, Green Forest Shaker style cabinets, granite counters and vanity tops, natural gas on demand hot water heater, stainless appliances and carpet, vinyl and hardwood/LVP flooring. The open style floor plan will please everyone. The garage is definitely a plus. The homeowners association will handle all of the exterior maintenance, snow removal and lawn care so you can devote more time to family and hobbies. The location of the home is just minutes from Salem and Christiansburg and approximately 2 miles from Interstate 81. Don't let the opportunity to be a part of Montgomery County's newest subdivision pass you by!!
3 Bedroom Home in Elliston - $251,750
