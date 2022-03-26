Midway Estates is one Montgomery County's newest and most exclusive subdivisions. Conveniently located between Salem and Christiansburg and close to Interstate 81 make it convenient to everything. The 2 story Craftsman style townhome with the open concept floor plan is a must for any buyer. The home features numerous upgrades such as some granite counters, upgraded appliances, Shaker style cabinetry, and on demand tankless style hot water heater just to name a few. Relax on the covered front porch or extend your outdoor living on your private patio. The laundry is conveniently located on the upper level with the bedrooms for additional time saving convenience. Estimated completion of this townhome is January 2022 but stop by today for a viewing.
3 Bedroom Home in Elliston - $251,750
Related to this story
Most Popular
An issue at hand: Is the former superintendent being pay a severance and how much.
"That final spot was taken away from me because of the NCAA's decision to let someone who is not a biological female swimmer compete," Gyorgy wrote.
Virginia Tech’s new coaching staff turned out to be ‘light at the end of a tunnel’ for Jalen Holston
Virginia Tech running back Jalen Holston is entering his sixth year of college and has yet to win the starting job, what kept him in Blacksburg? Google helped, but there was something much more important than that...
Virginia Tech spring practice notes: Offensive 'misfires', injury blues and filling out an early two-deep
Detailed run down from Virginia Tech football's second spring practice, what does the early depth chart look like? How did the quarterbacks do? Who were the standouts? And more...
Growing cannabis, an activity which may have landed you in the slammer just a year ago, is now fully legal for home cultivation in Virginia.
After knocking down the competition on the field, former Virginia Tech linebacker Daniel Marshall Griffith blew the competition away on his “American Idol” debut on Sunday night. The Chesapeake native is on his way to Hollywood after a unanimous “yes” from judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.
The $6.2 million infrastructure project is stalled, once again, by legal challenges.
Filed in federal court, the lawsuit seeks $19 million in damages against Lorstan Allen and other school officials.
Plus, the Tech baseball team will play at Fenway Park.
Downtown Roanoke’s Virginia Museum of Transportation and the Science Museum of Western Virginia announced new leaders Thursday.