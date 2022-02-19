Between Christiansburg and Salem and just off interstate 81 on Route 460, this subdivision is convenient for all buyer. This development has a mixture of single family homes and townhomes. The craftsman style that is in the development is sure to please. This townhome features 3 bedrooms as well as 2 full baths and a powder room. Enjoy outdoor living on the concrete patio. The main level has 9' ceilings. The kitchen has Green Forest Shaker style cabinets, stainless appliances as well as granite counters. If you like hiking and the outdoors Falls Ridge Preserve, Spring Hollow Reservoir, Green Hill Park and the Huckleberry Trail are just minutes away. Put your feet up and let the homeowners association take care of exterior repairs, mowing, lawn care, snow removal and mulching. Midway Estates offers something for everyone so don't let this beautiful townhome slip away.
3 Bedroom Home in Elliston - $256,750
