Located in desirable Midway Estates, this beautiful 3 bed, 2.5 bath home is perfectly situated within easy reach of both Salem and Christiansburg, each just a short 15-minute drive away. With an open floor plan, granite countertops throughout, and a garage, this home is the perfect blend of style and functionality. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own your dream home in this highly sought-after location!
3 Bedroom Home in Elliston - $269,850
