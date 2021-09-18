LOCATION WITH THE BEST OF BOTH ROANOKE AND NEW RIVER VALLEYS. HOME BUILT IN 2019 IS TRULY MOVE IN READY. ENTRANCE LEVEL MASTER SUITE WITH HUGE WALK IN CLOSETS, HARDWOOD AND TILE FLOORING, CATHEDRAL CEILING WITH CEILING FANS. OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH EAT IN KITCHEN, GRANITE TOPS, FARM SINK, BREAKFAST/COFFEE BAR, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, GAS RANGE, GAS FIREPLACE, BREEZEWAY TO 2 CAR GARAGE W/ ATTIC STORAGE, LEASED PROPANE TANK FOR BACK UP HEATING OPTION, STORAGE ROOM. COVERED FRONT PORCH WITH CEILING FANS, BEAUTIFUL 40 YEAR METAL ROOF, FENCED YARD AND PAVED DRIVE. CENTRALLY LOCATED TO VA. TECH, DOWNTOWN ROANOKE AND THE NEW RIVER VALLEY.
3 Bedroom Home in Elliston - $485,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Jessica Quison-Kress has banked with the Georgia-based financial institution since 2015. Early in August, it removed $3,224 from her checking account, citing "confidential" suspicions of fraud. Wednesday, she finally got her money back.
Montgomery County Public Schools issued a statement Wednesday saying that a teacher is entitled to their personal belief regarding any division program.
Del Taco, the California-based Mexican and American fast food restaurant, is opening its first Virginia store - in Virginia Beach.
A woman who was found fatally shot early Wednesday morning near a convenience store in northwest Roanoke has been identified by police.
Abdul Ahad Nahibkhil was charged Wednesday with failing to report the cash transactions to the Internal Revenue Service.
Almost every year, it seems, Virginia election laws change in big and small ways. From guns at polling places to postage on absentee ballot return envelopes, 2021 is no exception.
One person was killed and a second critically injured in a shooting that erupted early Wednesday, according to the Roanoke Police Department.
Shannon and Jason Magenheimer, former owners of New River Coffee Company, have returned to Christiansburg to reopen the historic Oaks Victorian Inn.
Prosecutors said the victim threw the first punch, but was then tag-teamed by two men and suffered a fractured jaw and orbital bone, and a traumatic brain injury.
- Updated
Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell out for season with knee injury