3 Bedroom Home in Elliston - $99,950

Great potential investment opportunity or home with passive income potential. Open floor plan, master bathroom, laundry and open kitchen. The lot is set up for an additional mobile home with it's own electric meter, currently the lot is being rented for $300 per month, water and septic are shared. The current single wide renting the lot can be removed if desired by the purchaser, seller does not own the single wide. Property is being sold as-is.

