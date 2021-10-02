 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Fincastle - $234,950

BEAUTIFUL NEW HOME ON 2.5 ACRES, IN GREAT LOCATION!!! THIS ONE LEVEL HOME OFFERS AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHS. LARGE OPEN KITCHEN WITH WHITE CABINETS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, FARMHOUSE SINK AND LARGE ISLAND. CROWN MOLDING, MUD ROOM WITH LAUNDRY. FRONT PORCH HAS BEAUTIFUL MOUNTAIN VIEWS. NEW FENCED AREA FOR HORSES OR CATTLE. LOTS OF PRIVACY!!

