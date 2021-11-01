3 Bedroom Home in Fincastle - $256,000

A Wonderful renovated and well-maintained ranch home that offers a very secluded private setting with great views to enjoy. Beautiful new floors throughout the home with tiled bathrooms. Three large bedrooms, renovated bathrooms, open plan Kitchen to the Dining Area, huge Living room and Sunroom, with tons of storage space. Long driveway easy to navigate w/lots of parking space. Located on 2 -acres, the property includes and oversized garage (24X28) with 8x20 Door with power, AC Unit and two sheds. Water purification system, new electrical box, new water heater. Washer, Dryer and Freezer convey. Too many features to list - a must-see!