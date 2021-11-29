3 Bedroom Home in Fincastle - $289,000

Country Living on One Level! Botetourt Home on Acreage with views in every direction, features hardwood floors, open kitchen & great room area with vaulted ceiling, front porch, back deck with recent gazebo & laundry room additions and updated walk-in shower in the master bath, plus walk-in pantry. Owners also paved driveway and added storage in garage and detached shed with roll up door. Rare opportunity at this price! Totally Move In Ready! OPEN SUNDAY 1-3PM. Sellers will review offers after 5pm on Sunday Nov 28.