3 Bedroom Home in Fincastle - $389,950

Beautiful Like New Botetourt County Home with Entry Level Living. Enjoy sitting on your Front Porch overlooking the mountain views. Spacious Back Yard. Large Family Room in Basement with Wet Bar Area. Great space for entertaining. Large 2 Car Garage with Built-In Cabinets. Hot Water Heater New in 2020. Black Railing in front of home recently installed. Driveway Recently Sealed.

