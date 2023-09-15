BACK ON MARKET. 48 kickout clause. Perfectly updated & maintained immaculate log home on 5 acres of privacy! Open floor plan in main living areas, kitchen w/granite counter tops & large island is open to family room w/beautiful stonework gas fireplace. Recently re-stained, boasts a newer roof, whole house generator, newer appliances, freshly paved drive, hardwood floors thru out, rocking chair front porch & spectacular mountain views. Everything you need is on the entry level including laundry room. The walkout full basement w/separate entrance offers expansion opportunities or tons of storage. Property offers mix of cleared space w/a pole barn & 2 storage sheds, room for garden & wooded areas w/walking trails.