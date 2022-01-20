3 Bedroom Home in Fincastle - $69,950

Affordable ranch located near the town of Fincastle. Some replacement windows. Has a small stream that runs through the property. Masonry fireplace.
This isn’t going to make anyone happy.
Last week, Christian and Shannon Waszak were tricked out of their life's savings, which they believed were secure in BBT/Truist Bank. The bank initially reimbursed the couple for the lost funds. Then Truist reversed the reimbursement — and took the money back.
Virginia Tech football will have five assistant coaches on the new staff making $500,000 or more for 2022, a look at all the salary figures for the team's new staff
Qu’Shawn Tylek Manns, who described the victim as like a brother, is accused of masterminding the scheme and firing the shot that killed Justin Chase Prillaman.
A developing weather situation Sunday carries the potential to be the most significant winter storm the Roanoke and New River valleys have experienced in three years.
UPDATE 4PM, 1/16/2022: The sleet portion of the winter storm arrived pretty much on time, the changeover sweeping north over the Roanoke and N…
Winter storm watches for Sunday have been issued on this Friday morning across our entire region, plus well to the west, north and south. Thos…
The two women stayed outside during the home invasion, then tried to help two men who were shot, a prosecutor said.
The wintery mix falling over the city was forecast to stop overnight. But authorities urged people to keep off the roads Monday if possible.
Some sunshine on this Tuesday with highs above freezing followed by a push toward 50 degrees on Wednesday with plain rain Wednesday night shou…
