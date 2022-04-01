3 Bedroom Home in Fincastle - $740,000

A private retreat that is like no other home in the Roanoke Valley. The contemporary architecture was the 1992 Better Homes and Garden home of the year and was perfectly placed in the rolling hills of Botetourt County. The rear private deck features peaceful flowing water in the background to go with no other houses in sight. The front yard has strategically placed rare trees for a park like feel. Inside, the open floorpan brings in the outside with a craftsman feel that flows between the kitchen and 2 story great room, all overseen from the upstairs bedrooms via interior windows. First floor primary suite with walk in closets and large tub. Two car attached garage, Fiber Internet, lots of hardwoods, a second rec room, and a back wall that is nearly all glass.