A private retreat that is like no other home in the Roanoke Valley. The contemporary architecture was the 1992 Better Homes and Garden home of the year and was perfectly placed in the rolling hills of Botetourt County. The rear private deck features peaceful flowing water in the background to go with no other houses in sight. The front yard has strategically placed rare trees for a park like feel. Inside, the open floorpan brings in the outside with a craftsman feel that flows between the kitchen and 2 story great room, all overseen from the upstairs bedrooms via interior windows. First floor primary suite with walk in closets and large tub. Two car attached garage, Fiber Internet, lots of hardwoods, a second rec room, and a back wall that is nearly all glass.
3 Bedroom Home in Fincastle - $740,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Our morning sky presents a good demonstration that the planets do indeed move, and that they all don’t move at the same rate, nor always in th…
The suspended Virginia Tech football player is scheduled to stand trial in May.
One of the questions swirling in the community remained unanswered.
During a recess in the trial Monday, a juror revealed that they knew one of the victim's family members attending the hearing.
Multiple recent studies have found that teachers are leaving or thinking about leaving their jobs — and often the profession — at a higher rate than they were before the pandemic, worsening a trend that has existed in the U.S. for decades.
An aging Roanoke apartment complex has a new owner that wants to do a makeover later this year. But a “massive” shortage of affordable housing in Roanoke, combined with an “extreme need,” has left tenants wondering where they can live.
WESTLAKE — Officials at Booker T. Washington National Monument are asking the public for help in unraveling one of its biggest mysteries.
No one who knew Gene “Bull” Teel ever will have another birthday that feels quite the same.
A director's casting decision led to "In The Heights" cast members' protests, the theater board's president said.
A new study will look at several of the most problematic areas.