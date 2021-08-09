Looking for SINGLE LEVEL living, your first home or downsizing? This NEWLY RENOVATED 3-bedroom, 2-bath ranch with attached 2 car garage has it all. Gather your family in the open floor plan living room-dining room-kitchen, all with hardwood floors. Enjoy sunset and mountain views from your back deck. Garden to your hearts content in the large (1 acre), flat, low-maintenance, landscaped yard. Relax in the tranquility of a quiet rural neighborhood with easy access to the amenities of both Rocky Mount and Westlake. Access is easy with a paved driveway and handicap ramp to the front door. And the back yard is partially fenced giving your furry friend plenty of running room! Run your small business, store your tools or create art/craft in the separate 12x20 shed with electricity. Plenty of additional storage available in the large attic with pull-down stairs.
3 Bedroom Home in Glade Hill - $240,000
