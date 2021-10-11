 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Goodview - $109,900

3 Bedroom Home in Goodview - $109,900

3 Bedroom Home in Goodview - $109,900

Cute Bungalow in Bedford County! Corner lot located on just over an acre, this property has much to offer and just needs a little TLC to make it shine. Features include: main level bedroom, 2 bedrooms on 2nd floor, mostly updated windows, metal roof, updated 200amp break box, and a detached 1 car garage. With mountain views this is a must see! Sold as is/ where is.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert