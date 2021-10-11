Cute Bungalow in Bedford County! Corner lot located on just over an acre, this property has much to offer and just needs a little TLC to make it shine. Features include: main level bedroom, 2 bedrooms on 2nd floor, mostly updated windows, metal roof, updated 200amp break box, and a detached 1 car garage. With mountain views this is a must see! Sold as is/ where is.
3 Bedroom Home in Goodview - $109,900
