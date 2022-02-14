 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Goodview - $114,950

3 Bedroom Home in Goodview - $114,950

VERY WELL CARED FOR SINGLE WIDE WITH ADDITIONS ON OVER 1 ACRE. BEAUTIFUL FRONT PORCH, VIEWS, AND LOT. FULLY FENCED YARD. WELL PUMP REPLACED WITHIN LAST 3 YEARS, SEPTIC PUMPED WITHIN LAST 2 YEARS, NEW ROOF WITHIN LAST 3 YEARS. VERY NICE OUTBUILDING. EVERYTHING IS VERY CLEAN, NEAT, AND CARED FOR.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert