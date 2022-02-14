3 Bedroom Home in Goodview - $114,950

VERY WELL CARED FOR SINGLE WIDE WITH ADDITIONS ON OVER 1 ACRE. BEAUTIFUL FRONT PORCH, VIEWS, AND LOT. FULLY FENCED YARD. WELL PUMP REPLACED WITHIN LAST 3 YEARS, SEPTIC PUMPED WITHIN LAST 2 YEARS, NEW ROOF WITHIN LAST 3 YEARS. VERY NICE OUTBUILDING. EVERYTHING IS VERY CLEAN, NEAT, AND CARED FOR.